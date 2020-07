Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill courtyard lobby online portal smoke-free community

Vintage Sherman Oaks Charmer - Easy Freeway Access - Sherman Oaks, CA -Come enjoy a life connected to the best LA has to offer at Casa Vieja! We have beautiful, bright, and spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment available right now. Fantastic location between Moorpark Blvd. and the 101! Well maintained vintage early-60s building with updated, modern amenities. Onsite manager and onsite laundry room, and swimming pool! (





RLNE4589457)