All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Carillon Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Carillon Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Carillon Apartment Homes

6301 DeSoto Ave · (818) 514-9125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 353 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,857

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 162 · Avail. now

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,378

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carillon Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
guest parking
accessible
elevator
garage
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Woodland Hills, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Warner Center, Woodland Hills, with easy access to De Soto Blvd and Victory Blvd, Carillon is just minutes away from Pierce College, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Los Angeles has to offer. (+more)

Carillon provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a resort-style pool, abundant parking space, and 24-hour fitness center.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Los Angeles. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specific

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carillon Apartment Homes have any available units?
Carillon Apartment Homes has 17 units available starting at $1,857 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Carillon Apartment Homes have?
Some of Carillon Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carillon Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Carillon Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Carillon Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Carillon Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Carillon Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Carillon Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Carillon Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carillon Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carillon Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Carillon Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Carillon Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Carillon Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Carillon Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carillon Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Carillon Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity