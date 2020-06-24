Rent Calculator
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM
1 of 5
Cabrito
15313 Cabrito Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
15313 Cabrito Road, Los Angeles, CA 91406
North Hills East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- beautiful modern one bed / one bath
- stainless steel appliances
- washer and dryer in unit
- Laminate wood flooring
- quiet and private building
- 24 hour surveillance cameras
- On site manager
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26750
(RLNE4697392)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cabrito have any available units?
Cabrito doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does Cabrito have?
Some of Cabrito's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Cabrito currently offering any rent specials?
Cabrito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cabrito pet-friendly?
Yes, Cabrito is pet friendly.
Does Cabrito offer parking?
Yes, Cabrito offers parking.
Does Cabrito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cabrito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cabrito have a pool?
No, Cabrito does not have a pool.
Does Cabrito have accessible units?
No, Cabrito does not have accessible units.
Does Cabrito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cabrito has units with dishwashers.
