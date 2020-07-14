All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
C1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
C1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

C1

Open Now until 5pm
4210 Del Rey Avenue · (310) 742-8124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Suite 417C: Shared Bathroom · Avail. Aug 7

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 155 sqft

Unit Suite 516A: Shared Bathroom · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 163 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from C1.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
bocce court
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.

So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city. Weve designed our space so that 3-6 private rooms share a common living room and kitchen. We call these coliving clusters, and C1 is composed of a galaxy of coliving clusters.

Our building was designed specifically with coliving in mind and we have a variety of room size options ranging from 95 sq/ft to 450 sq/ft depending on what you are looking for. Rooms are available with both shared and private bathrooms. Larger suites with private bathrooms feature walk-in closets as well.

Available to all community members are the 24-hour gym, rooftop lounge and plunge pool, and multiple courtyards with fire pits and bbqs. These spaces are perfect for unwinding with friends or other members of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $5
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $65
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does C1 have any available units?
C1 has 2 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does C1 have?
Some of C1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is C1 currently offering any rent specials?
C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is C1 pet-friendly?
Yes, C1 is pet friendly.
Does C1 offer parking?
Yes, C1 offers parking.
Does C1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, C1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does C1 have a pool?
Yes, C1 has a pool.
Does C1 have accessible units?
Yes, C1 has accessible units.
Does C1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, C1 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College