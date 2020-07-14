Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage ice maker smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage bocce court cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.



So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city. Weve designed our space so that 3-6 private rooms share a common living room and kitchen. We call these coliving clusters, and C1 is composed of a galaxy of coliving clusters.



Our building was designed specifically with coliving in mind and we have a variety of room size options ranging from 95 sq/ft to 450 sq/ft depending on what you are looking for. Rooms are available with both shared and private bathrooms. Larger suites with private bathrooms feature walk-in closets as well.



Available to all community members are the 24-hour gym, rooftop lounge and plunge pool, and multiple courtyards with fire pits and bbqs. These spaces are perfect for unwinding with friends or other members of the community.