SPECIAL AT 2100 MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE NO PETS PLEASE NO SMOKING building UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED NEW APPLIANCES PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTACTING US LAMINATE FLOOR fireplace central air conditioner/central heating/ thermostat tiles in kitchen and bathrooms Small bar Two car garage in tandem swimming pool 2 laundry facilities in the building by the garages
818 780 3921 NO TEXTING TO THIS NUMBER Schedule a viewing by phone or e mail
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2567893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Burbank Villas have any available units?
Burbank Villas has 2 units available starting at $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.