Burbank Villas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Burbank Villas

14640 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 780-3921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14640 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit ONE BEDROOM AND A LOFT FLOOR PLANT · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit ONE BEDROOM PLUS A LOFT · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
SPECIAL AT 2100
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE
NO PETS PLEASE
NO SMOKING building
UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED
NEW APPLIANCES
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTACTING US
LAMINATE FLOOR
fireplace
central air conditioner/central heating/ thermostat
tiles in kitchen and bathrooms
Small bar
Two car garage in tandem
swimming pool
2 laundry facilities in the building by the garages

818 780 3921 NO TEXTING TO THIS NUMBER
Schedule a viewing by phone or e mail

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2567893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burbank Villas have any available units?
Burbank Villas has 2 units available starting at $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Burbank Villas have?
Some of Burbank Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burbank Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Burbank Villas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burbank Villas pet-friendly?
No, Burbank Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Burbank Villas offer parking?
Yes, Burbank Villas does offer parking.
Does Burbank Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Burbank Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Burbank Villas have a pool?
Yes, Burbank Villas has a pool.
Does Burbank Villas have accessible units?
No, Burbank Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Burbank Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burbank Villas has units with dishwashers.
