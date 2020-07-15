All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like BLVD Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
BLVD Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

BLVD Apartments

5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard · (818) 791-4845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 37 - Move In Special! $750 in FREE RENT! *select units and restrictions apply - $750.00 off
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1017 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BLVD Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley! Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, our community is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga. We offer Two and Three bedroom apartments with fresh interiors along with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. We've enhanced our distinctive spacious floor plans and gave a new look you're sure to enjoy! The Blvd is the perfect place to have the best of both worlds; a peaceful home retreat, along with the excitement of the city. Escape from your busy lifestyle and come home to The Blvd!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Contact for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BLVD Apartments have any available units?
BLVD Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does BLVD Apartments have?
Some of BLVD Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BLVD Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
BLVD Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 37 - Move In Special! $750 in FREE RENT! *select units and restrictions apply - $750.00 off
Is BLVD Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, BLVD Apartments is pet friendly.
Does BLVD Apartments offer parking?
Yes, BLVD Apartments offers parking.
Does BLVD Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, BLVD Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BLVD Apartments have a pool?
Yes, BLVD Apartments has a pool.
Does BLVD Apartments have accessible units?
No, BLVD Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does BLVD Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BLVD Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in BLVD Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity