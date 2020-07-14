Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system coffee bar pet friendly

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Conveniently located in the heart of Northridge, these elegant apartment homes come with thoughtfully designed floorplans that offer the finest in both style and comfort. Some amenities include side-by-side washers dryers, fully equipped full-size kitchens, designer fixtures, decorative doors, moldings and baseboards, as well as custom flooring. Unlike other nearby apartments in Northridge, we provide a fitness center, recreation room and a beautifully landscaped courtyard with exquisite water features. Come home to the lifestyle you deserve at Belasera at Superior.