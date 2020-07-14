All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

Belasera at Superior

17720 Superior St · (818) 208-5836
Location

17720 Superior St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belasera at Superior.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
coffee bar
pet friendly
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Conveniently located in the heart of Northridge, these elegant apartment homes come with thoughtfully designed floorplans that offer the finest in both style and comfort. Some amenities include side-by-side washers dryers, fully equipped full-size kitchens, designer fixtures, decorative doors, moldings and baseboards, as well as custom flooring. Unlike other nearby apartments in Northridge, we provide a fitness center, recreation room and a beautifully landscaped courtyard with exquisite water features. Come home to the lifestyle you deserve at Belasera at Superior.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Parking; included in lease (2 spaces per unit).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belasera at Superior have any available units?
Belasera at Superior has a unit available for $2,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Belasera at Superior have?
Some of Belasera at Superior's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belasera at Superior currently offering any rent specials?
Belasera at Superior is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belasera at Superior pet-friendly?
Yes, Belasera at Superior is pet friendly.
Does Belasera at Superior offer parking?
Yes, Belasera at Superior offers parking.
Does Belasera at Superior have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belasera at Superior offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belasera at Superior have a pool?
No, Belasera at Superior does not have a pool.
Does Belasera at Superior have accessible units?
No, Belasera at Superior does not have accessible units.
Does Belasera at Superior have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belasera at Superior has units with dishwashers.
