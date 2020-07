Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly alarm system coffee bar

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Conveniently located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, our elegant apartments in Reseda were built with classic Mediterranean architecture with thoughtfully designed floorplans, quality craftsmanship and a wealth of distinctive details. Take advantage of living in our apartments in Reseda where you're minutes from trendy boutiques and premier restaurants on Ventura Blvd. and shopping at the nearby Westfield Topanga Shopping Center. BelaSera at Sherman Way's prime location offers easy accessibility to all parts of Los Angeles through the nearby freeways, public transit system and canyon passages. Discover the beauty of Belasera at Sherman Way.