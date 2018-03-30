All apartments in Los Angeles
Barker Block
Barker Block

530 South Hewitt Street · (213) 536-7426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Trendy West-Facing loft with a skyline view. High ceilings that stare at century old wooden beams with concrete walls in this cozy loft. Located in Downtown LA's gorgeous live/work building, Barker Block, in the Arts District. Comes with Refrigerator, gas range/oven, washer/dryer and one covered/secured parking space. Community spaces include a breezeway and back garden with BBQ grills. Spectacular rooftop resort-style pool with cabanas, spa, fitness center and fireplace. Some amenities under remodel, beautiful entrance lobby with 24hr security. Neighbors to Sci Arc, Urth Caffe, local park, Dash Bus, and Gold line.

(RLNE5763487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barker Block have any available units?
Barker Block has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Barker Block have?
Some of Barker Block's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barker Block currently offering any rent specials?
Barker Block isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barker Block pet-friendly?
Yes, Barker Block is pet friendly.
Does Barker Block offer parking?
Yes, Barker Block does offer parking.
Does Barker Block have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barker Block offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barker Block have a pool?
Yes, Barker Block has a pool.
Does Barker Block have accessible units?
No, Barker Block does not have accessible units.
Does Barker Block have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barker Block has units with dishwashers.
