Amenities

Trendy West-Facing loft with a skyline view. High ceilings that stare at century old wooden beams with concrete walls in this cozy loft. Located in Downtown LA's gorgeous live/work building, Barker Block, in the Arts District. Comes with Refrigerator, gas range/oven, washer/dryer and one covered/secured parking space. Community spaces include a breezeway and back garden with BBQ grills. Spectacular rooftop resort-style pool with cabanas, spa, fitness center and fireplace. Some amenities under remodel, beautiful entrance lobby with 24hr security. Neighbors to Sci Arc, Urth Caffe, local park, Dash Bus, and Gold line.



