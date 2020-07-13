Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet access sauna

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Offering $1500 off Move In on Select Homes + $99 Deposit + 6 Months Free Parking. Call us today for more information! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. You'll always be in the mix at Avana on Wilshire with eclectic restaurants, shopping, and nightlife, not to mention Koreatown, Hollywood, the Miracle Mile, and Downtown, practically at your doorstep. Avana on Wilshire's one and two bedroom floor plans deliver all the stylish comforts of an urban lifestyle that you enjoy. From spacious kitchens, maple-finish cabinetry, and granite countertops, to full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and outdoor living areas, Avana on Wilshire has everything you're looking forand more. The nearby Wiltern Theatre, one of the city's emerald jewels, provides an escape for those who love the performing arts. Smartly located in Koreatown, we are easily accessible to Downtown and walking distance to the Red Line Metro Station a convenience for both work and recreation. Regardless of how you stay entertained, our prime location on Wilshire Boulevard means you'll always be in the mix at our Wilshire Los Angeles apartments. Avana on Wilshire also offers pet friendly apartments in Los Angeles, CA