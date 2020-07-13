All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Avana on Wilshire

Open Now until 6pm
3675 Wilshire Blvd · (213) 955-7026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3675 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,828

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana on Wilshire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Offering $1500 off Move In on Select Homes + $99 Deposit + 6 Months Free Parking. Call us today for more information! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. You'll always be in the mix at Avana on Wilshire with eclectic restaurants, shopping, and nightlife, not to mention Koreatown, Hollywood, the Miracle Mile, and Downtown, practically at your doorstep. Avana on Wilshire's one and two bedroom floor plans deliver all the stylish comforts of an urban lifestyle that you enjoy. From spacious kitchens, maple-finish cabinetry, and granite countertops, to full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and outdoor living areas, Avana on Wilshire has everything you're looking forand more. The nearby Wiltern Theatre, one of the city's emerald jewels, provides an escape for those who love the performing arts. Smartly located in Koreatown, we are easily accessible to Downtown and walking distance to the Red Line Metro Station a convenience for both work and recreation. Regardless of how you stay entertained, our prime location on Wilshire Boulevard means you'll always be in the mix at our Wilshire Los Angeles apartments. Avana on Wilshire also offers pet friendly apartments in Los Angeles, CA

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (Studio), $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 per bedroom).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avana on Wilshire have any available units?
Avana on Wilshire has 9 units available starting at $1,828 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana on Wilshire have?
Some of Avana on Wilshire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana on Wilshire currently offering any rent specials?
Avana on Wilshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avana on Wilshire pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana on Wilshire is pet friendly.
Does Avana on Wilshire offer parking?
Yes, Avana on Wilshire offers parking.
Does Avana on Wilshire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana on Wilshire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana on Wilshire have a pool?
Yes, Avana on Wilshire has a pool.
Does Avana on Wilshire have accessible units?
No, Avana on Wilshire does not have accessible units.
Does Avana on Wilshire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana on Wilshire has units with dishwashers.
