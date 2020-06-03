Astoria Mountain View

Amenities
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a private balcony (in select apartments). Don’t forget to bring your four legged friends, we are a pet friendly community! Astoria Apartments are just a walk away from local freeways (405, 5, 210, 118), retail/shopping centers, restaurants, schools and more. We offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and our community comes with a variety of amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, picnic area, gated parking and courtyard. Come visit us today and find your new rental home in this charming apartment community.