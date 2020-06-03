Astoria Mountain View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage gym pet friendly clubhouse

At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a private balcony (in select apartments). Don’t forget to bring your four legged friends, we are a pet friendly community! Astoria Apartments are just a walk away from local freeways (405, 5, 210, 118), retail/shopping centers, restaurants, schools and more. We offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and our community comes with a variety of amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, picnic area, gated parking and courtyard. Come visit us today and find your new rental home in this charming apartment community.