All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Astoria Mountain View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Astoria Mountain View
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

Astoria Mountain View

14067 W Astoria St · (833) 846-3896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,772

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$2,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 893 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Astoria Mountain View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a private balcony (in select apartments). Don’t forget to bring your four legged friends, we are a pet friendly community! Astoria Apartments are just a walk away from local freeways (405, 5, 210, 118), retail/shopping centers, restaurants, schools and more. We offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and our community comes with a variety of amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, picnic area, gated parking and courtyard. Come visit us today and find your new rental home in this charming apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Underground Parking Garage: 1 Space Per Unit, Street.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Astoria Mountain View have any available units?
Astoria Mountain View has 2 units available starting at $1,772 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Astoria Mountain View have?
Some of Astoria Mountain View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Astoria Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Astoria Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Astoria Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Astoria Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Astoria Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Astoria Mountain View offers parking.
Does Astoria Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Astoria Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Astoria Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Astoria Mountain View has a pool.
Does Astoria Mountain View have accessible units?
Yes, Astoria Mountain View has accessible units.
Does Astoria Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Astoria Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Astoria Mountain View?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity