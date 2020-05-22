Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool hot tub rent controlled on-site laundry business center e-payments

A beautiful living experience awaits you at the Addison Apartments in Sherman Oaks, CA. Just minutes away from vibrant retail and world-class entertainment. Addison Apartments offers the luxury of an upscale residence in a charming and welcoming community. From the moment you walk through the front door of our one and two-bedroom residences, you will be in awe with our fresh, designer interiors. Our Sherman Oaks, CA apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, white quartz countertops, stylish, glass tile backsplash, dark hardwood-inspired flooring, spacious, walk-in closets, elegant fireplace and, charming balcony.



Our pet-friendly community offers a relaxing courtyard and a sparkling pool for some SoCal style fun in the sun. Our dedicated staff also contributes to a higher standard of comfortable living at Addison Apartments, Award-winning schools and recreational parks are also close at hand. With the setting of contemporary glamour and the convenience of home, the possibilities at Addison Apartments are endless! Call us today for an appointment to tour apartments in Sherman Oaks, CA!