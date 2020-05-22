All apartments in Los Angeles
Addison Apartments
Addison Apartments

14320 Addison Street · (818) 938-8415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14320 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,909

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,979

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Addison Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
rent controlled
on-site laundry
business center
e-payments
A beautiful living experience awaits you at the Addison Apartments in Sherman Oaks, CA. Just minutes away from vibrant retail and world-class entertainment. Addison Apartments offers the luxury of an upscale residence in a charming and welcoming community. From the moment you walk through the front door of our one and two-bedroom residences, you will be in awe with our fresh, designer interiors. Our Sherman Oaks, CA apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, white quartz countertops, stylish, glass tile backsplash, dark hardwood-inspired flooring, spacious, walk-in closets, elegant fireplace and, charming balcony.

Our pet-friendly community offers a relaxing courtyard and a sparkling pool for some SoCal style fun in the sun. Our dedicated staff also contributes to a higher standard of comfortable living at Addison Apartments, Award-winning schools and recreational parks are also close at hand. With the setting of contemporary glamour and the convenience of home, the possibilities at Addison Apartments are endless! Call us today for an appointment to tour apartments in Sherman Oaks, CA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight 75 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Addison Apartments have any available units?
Addison Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Addison Apartments have?
Some of Addison Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Addison Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Addison Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Addison Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Addison Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Addison Apartments offers parking.
Does Addison Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Addison Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Addison Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Addison Apartments has a pool.
Does Addison Apartments have accessible units?
No, Addison Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Addison Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Addison Apartments has units with dishwashers.
