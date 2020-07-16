Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
9961 France Avenue
9961 France Avenue
9961 N France Ave
No Longer Available
Location
9961 N France Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
A nice house for lease in Tujunga. Cul-de-sac and is conveniently located. It has 3 bedrooms + 1 3/4 baths, covered patio, 2 car attached garage and huge backyard. Easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9961 France Avenue have any available units?
9961 France Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9961 France Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9961 France Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9961 France Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9961 France Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9961 France Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9961 France Avenue offers parking.
Does 9961 France Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9961 France Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9961 France Avenue have a pool?
No, 9961 France Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9961 France Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9961 France Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9961 France Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9961 France Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9961 France Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9961 France Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
