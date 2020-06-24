9958 WESTWANDA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING CONTEMPORARY MASTERPIECE &ENTERTAINERS PARADISE, 4300 SQ. FT. Minutes from Sunset and The Beverly Hills Hotel. Breathtaking 5 bedrooms/ 5 baths, luxurious LA lifestyle, no expense spared. Museum like character. 18 ft. ceilings, artisan marble and oak flooring. Carrera marble, gourmet kitchen, multiple master bedrooms with spacious closets. Opened bright and airy on a grand Parisian scale with floor to ceiling French windows and doors with spectacular views. Maids quarters. Separate guest house with full kitchen and loft. Central Vac with multi unit central a/c and heat. SPECTACULAR. HURRY WON"T LAST! Contact Rachel- 818-554-4281 rachel@rachelnussbaum.com