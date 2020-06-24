All apartments in Los Angeles
9958 WESTWANDA Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

9958 WESTWANDA Drive

9958 W Westwanda Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9958 W Westwanda Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY MASTERPIECE &ENTERTAINERS PARADISE, 4300 SQ. FT. Minutes from Sunset and The Beverly Hills Hotel. Breathtaking 5 bedrooms/ 5 baths, luxurious LA lifestyle, no expense spared. Museum like character. 18 ft. ceilings, artisan marble and oak flooring. Carrera marble, gourmet kitchen, multiple master bedrooms with spacious closets. Opened bright and airy on a grand Parisian scale with floor to ceiling French windows and doors with spectacular views. Maids quarters. Separate guest house with full kitchen and loft. Central Vac with multi unit central a/c and heat. SPECTACULAR. HURRY WON"T LAST! Contact Rachel- 818-554-4281 rachel@rachelnussbaum.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9958 WESTWANDA Drive have any available units?
9958 WESTWANDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9958 WESTWANDA Drive have?
Some of 9958 WESTWANDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9958 WESTWANDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9958 WESTWANDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9958 WESTWANDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9958 WESTWANDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9958 WESTWANDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9958 WESTWANDA Drive offers parking.
Does 9958 WESTWANDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9958 WESTWANDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9958 WESTWANDA Drive have a pool?
No, 9958 WESTWANDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9958 WESTWANDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9958 WESTWANDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9958 WESTWANDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9958 WESTWANDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
