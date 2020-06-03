994 STEARNS Drive

Amenities

Available March 1. Spectacular remodeled unit with amazing details in Carthay Circle! Oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting, decorative fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, breakfast nook, stove, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, corian counter tops, lots of cabinets and storage, and porcelain tile. Bathroom is suited with a large soaking tub, moroccan tile, dual sinks, and separate shower. Washer and dryer in unit, central ac/heat, two car private garage, alarm system. Master bedroom opens to yard. Upper unit in duplex. Easy access to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Downtown, Century City.