Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9935 Burnet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9935 Burnet Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9935 Burnet Avenue
9935 Burnet Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
9935 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call team Ramstead for information on this ONE OWNER home 818 207 9077
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9935 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
9935 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9935 Burnet Avenue have?
Some of 9935 Burnet Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9935 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9935 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9935 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9935 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9935 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9935 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 9935 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9935 Burnet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9935 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 9935 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9935 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9935 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9935 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9935 Burnet Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College