985 W. 9th Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

985 W. 9th Street

985 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

985 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Laundry Hookups in Shared Laundry Room | 1-car Carport Space - ** Please call our office and ask for Henry Falkenstein to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

Upper second floor apartment. Large (900 Sq Ft!) apartment beautifully maintained apartment unit and building. New carpet. Freshly painted. Stainless steel freestanding gas stove and OTR Microwave vent hood. Tenant supplies their own refrigerator. Newer dual pane vinyl windows with high-end vinyl shutters throughout the apartment. Glass wardrobe closet doors. New wall heater. Downstairs for laundry hookups in a shared laundry room but supply your own washer and dryer. Comes with 1-car parking space carport. Only water paid by owner. Absolutely no pets. This is a non-smoking property of anything including e-vape cigs. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 5 people.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5045325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 W. 9th Street have any available units?
985 W. 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 985 W. 9th Street have?
Some of 985 W. 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 W. 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
985 W. 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 W. 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 985 W. 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 985 W. 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 985 W. 9th Street offers parking.
Does 985 W. 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 W. 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 W. 9th Street have a pool?
No, 985 W. 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 985 W. 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 985 W. 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 985 W. 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 W. 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
