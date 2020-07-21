985 W. 9th Street

Amenities

Large 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Laundry Hookups in Shared Laundry Room | 1-car Carport Space - ** Please call our office and ask for Henry Falkenstein to request a showing of this property **



NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at

www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.



Upper second floor apartment. Large (900 Sq Ft!) apartment beautifully maintained apartment unit and building. New carpet. Freshly painted. Stainless steel freestanding gas stove and OTR Microwave vent hood. Tenant supplies their own refrigerator. Newer dual pane vinyl windows with high-end vinyl shutters throughout the apartment. Glass wardrobe closet doors. New wall heater. Downstairs for laundry hookups in a shared laundry room but supply your own washer and dryer. Comes with 1-car parking space carport. Only water paid by owner. Absolutely no pets. This is a non-smoking property of anything including e-vape cigs. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 5 people.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5045325)