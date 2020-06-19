Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9837 Tujunga Canyon Place
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9837 Tujunga Canyon Place
9837 Tujunga Canyon Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
9837 Tujunga Canyon Place, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place have any available units?
9837 Tujunga Canyon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
9837 Tujunga Canyon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place pet-friendly?
No, 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place offer parking?
No, 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place does not offer parking.
Does 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place have a pool?
No, 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place have accessible units?
No, 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9837 Tujunga Canyon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
