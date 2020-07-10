All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:20 PM

9832 Hannum Drive - 1

9832 Hannum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9832 Hannum Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
MUST SEE! In google maps ensure you're going to 9832 Hannum DRIVE, Los Angeles (not avenue in Culver City.)

Completely Remodeled New! This spacious corner townhouse offers three large bedrooms, two full baths upstairs with a half bath on the lower level. The living room has original fireplace with brand new hardwood flooring, paint, recessed lighting dual-pane glass patio door and decent sized balcony. There is a formal dining room with new wall AC unit and completely remodeled kitchen with tile floors, quartz counters, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, oven, disposal.

Upstairs all three bedrooms have new carpeting, lighting, paint, windows. One bedroom offers a walk-in closet, all are spacious. One shared bath has both a glass enclosed tub and separate shower. The en-suite bath offers a tub/shower combo. That bedroom has a private balcony. Laundry hookups are also available upstairs. In-floor radiant electric heating is offered throughout.

The building is walkable to the expo train which runs from Santa Monica to DTLA. Downtown Culver City is 5-6 blocks in the other direction with a plethora of restaurants, bars, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 have any available units?
9832 Hannum Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 have?
Some of 9832 Hannum Drive - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9832 Hannum Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9832 Hannum Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
