9832 Hannum Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

MUST SEE! In google maps ensure you're going to 9832 Hannum DRIVE, Los Angeles (not avenue in Culver City.)



Completely Remodeled New! This spacious corner townhouse offers three large bedrooms, two full baths upstairs with a half bath on the lower level. The living room has original fireplace with brand new hardwood flooring, paint, recessed lighting dual-pane glass patio door and decent sized balcony. There is a formal dining room with new wall AC unit and completely remodeled kitchen with tile floors, quartz counters, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, oven, disposal.



Upstairs all three bedrooms have new carpeting, lighting, paint, windows. One bedroom offers a walk-in closet, all are spacious. One shared bath has both a glass enclosed tub and separate shower. The en-suite bath offers a tub/shower combo. That bedroom has a private balcony. Laundry hookups are also available upstairs. In-floor radiant electric heating is offered throughout.



The building is walkable to the expo train which runs from Santa Monica to DTLA. Downtown Culver City is 5-6 blocks in the other direction with a plethora of restaurants, bars, and entertainment.