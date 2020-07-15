Rent Calculator
9819 Baden Ave
9819 Baden Ave
9819 N Baden Ave
·
No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Chatsworth
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
9819 N Baden Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Guest House for Rent - Property Id: 98808
Large Guest House for rent behind Charsworth Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98808p
Property Id 98808
(RLNE5156228)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9819 Baden Ave have any available units?
9819 Baden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9819 Baden Ave have?
Some of 9819 Baden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9819 Baden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9819 Baden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 Baden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9819 Baden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9819 Baden Ave offer parking?
No, 9819 Baden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9819 Baden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9819 Baden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 Baden Ave have a pool?
No, 9819 Baden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9819 Baden Ave have accessible units?
No, 9819 Baden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 Baden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9819 Baden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
