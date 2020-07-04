All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:18 AM

9800 Vesper Ave

9800 Vesper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9800 Vesper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Townhouse style condo unit with tile flooring, granite counters, large size master with walk in closet, in-unit laundry, private patio, 2 car private garage, tennis court and pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 Vesper Ave have any available units?
9800 Vesper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 Vesper Ave have?
Some of 9800 Vesper Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 Vesper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Vesper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Vesper Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9800 Vesper Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9800 Vesper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9800 Vesper Ave offers parking.
Does 9800 Vesper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 Vesper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Vesper Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9800 Vesper Ave has a pool.
Does 9800 Vesper Ave have accessible units?
No, 9800 Vesper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Vesper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 Vesper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

