980 STRADELLA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Rebuilt in 2009 This gated French Country Maison offers 4 bedrooms, 2 staff quarters, 8 baths and gorgeous city views. A long private driveway framed by mature olive trees, white roses & lavender leads to a large motor court. 2-story entry, library, coffered ceilings, and French doors overlook the courtyard. Formal living rm w/views from downtown to Century City on approximately 2 acres. California indoor/outdoor lifestyle w/spacious dining room, gourmet chef's kitchen & breakfast area w/ family room. Lovely verandas, terraces, outdoor BBQ w/fireplace, fresh salt water pool and a pergola. The luxurious master suite has 2 separate baths & 2 walk-in closets. Screening room, game room, service kitchen, N/S championship Tennis Court, gym, sauna & attached 3-car garage.