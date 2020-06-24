All apartments in Los Angeles
980 STRADELLA Road

980 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Location

980 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
This gated French Country Maison offers 4 bedrooms, 2 staff quarters, 8 baths and gorgeous city views. A long private driveway framed by mature olive trees, white roses & lavender leads to a large motor court. 2-story entry, library, coffered ceilings, and French doors overlook the courtyard. Formal living rm w/views from downtown to Century City on approximately 2 acres. California indoor/outdoor lifestyle w/spacious dining room, gourmet chef's kitchen & breakfast area w/ family room. Lovely verandas, terraces, outdoor BBQ w/fireplace, fresh salt water pool and a pergola. The luxurious master suite has 2 separate baths & 2 walk-in closets. Screening room, game room, service kitchen, N/S championship Tennis Court, gym, sauna & attached 3-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 STRADELLA Road have any available units?
980 STRADELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 STRADELLA Road have?
Some of 980 STRADELLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 STRADELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
980 STRADELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 STRADELLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 980 STRADELLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 980 STRADELLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 980 STRADELLA Road offers parking.
Does 980 STRADELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 STRADELLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 STRADELLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 980 STRADELLA Road has a pool.
Does 980 STRADELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 980 STRADELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 980 STRADELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 STRADELLA Road has units with dishwashers.
