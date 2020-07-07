All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:07 AM

9749 Charnock Ave

9749 Charnock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9749 Charnock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
.
Brand new remodel with laminates throughout, balcony, air conditioning, brand new kitchen & bathroom, quartz counter tops, glass back splash, stainless steel appliances ( microwave, dishwasher, stove & refrigerator) . Custom closets & window coverings. Cat ok with an extra $350 deposit. EASY ACCESS to The new Metro EXPO Line.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, On site laundry room.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 2
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1-bath/2440/

IT490225 - IT49CW2440

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9749 Charnock Ave have any available units?
9749 Charnock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9749 Charnock Ave have?
Some of 9749 Charnock Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9749 Charnock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9749 Charnock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9749 Charnock Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9749 Charnock Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9749 Charnock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9749 Charnock Ave offers parking.
Does 9749 Charnock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9749 Charnock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9749 Charnock Ave have a pool?
No, 9749 Charnock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9749 Charnock Ave have accessible units?
No, 9749 Charnock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9749 Charnock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9749 Charnock Ave has units with dishwashers.

