Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

9705 MOORGATE Road

9705 Moorgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Moorgate Road, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 MOORGATE Road have any available units?
9705 MOORGATE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9705 MOORGATE Road have?
Some of 9705 MOORGATE Road's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 MOORGATE Road currently offering any rent specials?
9705 MOORGATE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 MOORGATE Road pet-friendly?
No, 9705 MOORGATE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9705 MOORGATE Road offer parking?
Yes, 9705 MOORGATE Road offers parking.
Does 9705 MOORGATE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 MOORGATE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 MOORGATE Road have a pool?
Yes, 9705 MOORGATE Road has a pool.
Does 9705 MOORGATE Road have accessible units?
No, 9705 MOORGATE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 MOORGATE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 MOORGATE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
