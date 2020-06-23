969 West Crestwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Central San Pedro
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
QUAINT 2 BEDROOM UPDATED UNIT OF DUPLEX WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UPS! - Front house has tile flooring throughout & Crown Molding - Updated kitchen and bath with Granite counters. Laundry hook ups and 1 parking Space. Call for appointment to view!
(RLNE5163917)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 969 W. Crestwood Street have any available units?
969 W. Crestwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.