Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9656 Sandusky Ave
9656 Sandusky Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9656 Sandusky Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Arleta
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sandusky - Property Id: 273128
This is a newly remodeled home. Everything is brand new. The owner pays for water, power, gas, and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273128
Property Id 273128
(RLNE5839401)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9656 Sandusky Ave have any available units?
9656 Sandusky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9656 Sandusky Ave have?
Some of 9656 Sandusky Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9656 Sandusky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9656 Sandusky Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9656 Sandusky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9656 Sandusky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9656 Sandusky Ave offer parking?
No, 9656 Sandusky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9656 Sandusky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9656 Sandusky Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9656 Sandusky Ave have a pool?
No, 9656 Sandusky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9656 Sandusky Ave have accessible units?
No, 9656 Sandusky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9656 Sandusky Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9656 Sandusky Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
