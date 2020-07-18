Amenities
9615 Farralone Ave. Available 10/01/19 Single Story 5 bed, 3.5 bath pool home in Chatsworth - Beautifully remodeled single story home located in a prime Chatsworth location! This home features endless upgrades including an excellent open floor plan that offers 5 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a gourmet chefs kitchen with self closing cabinets and concrete quartz counter tops, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a stunning bathroom with a large shower and dual vanity. Other amenities include all hard surface flooring throughout, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, cost efficient LED recessed lighting, a large backyard with a sparkling pool and spa, lush landscaping and much more! Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available October 10th.
(RLNE5136359)