Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

9615 Farralone Ave.

9615 Farralone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9615 Farralone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
9615 Farralone Ave. Available 10/01/19 Single Story 5 bed, 3.5 bath pool home in Chatsworth - Beautifully remodeled single story home located in a prime Chatsworth location! This home features endless upgrades including an excellent open floor plan that offers 5 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a gourmet chefs kitchen with self closing cabinets and concrete quartz counter tops, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a stunning bathroom with a large shower and dual vanity. Other amenities include all hard surface flooring throughout, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, cost efficient LED recessed lighting, a large backyard with a sparkling pool and spa, lush landscaping and much more! Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available October 10th.

(RLNE5136359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 Farralone Ave. have any available units?
9615 Farralone Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9615 Farralone Ave. have?
Some of 9615 Farralone Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 Farralone Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9615 Farralone Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 Farralone Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9615 Farralone Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9615 Farralone Ave. offer parking?
No, 9615 Farralone Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9615 Farralone Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 Farralone Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 Farralone Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9615 Farralone Ave. has a pool.
Does 9615 Farralone Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9615 Farralone Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 Farralone Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9615 Farralone Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
