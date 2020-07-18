Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

9615 Farralone Ave. Available 10/01/19 Single Story 5 bed, 3.5 bath pool home in Chatsworth - Beautifully remodeled single story home located in a prime Chatsworth location! This home features endless upgrades including an excellent open floor plan that offers 5 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a gourmet chefs kitchen with self closing cabinets and concrete quartz counter tops, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a stunning bathroom with a large shower and dual vanity. Other amenities include all hard surface flooring throughout, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, cost efficient LED recessed lighting, a large backyard with a sparkling pool and spa, lush landscaping and much more! Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available October 10th.



(RLNE5136359)