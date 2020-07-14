All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 957 Wilcox Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
957 Wilcox Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

957 Wilcox Avenue

Open Now until 5:30pm
957 Wilcox Avenue · (323) 613-3798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

957 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 957 Wilcox Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
lobby
JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 Deposit on approved credit.

The Wilcox Townhomes recent remodel provides a luxurious lifestyle. Work up a sweat on our rooftop fitness center and take in the exceptional view of Hollywood. Additionally, on our roof, there is a barbecue area and lounge equipped with a variety of seating permitting endless grilling and entertaining opportunities. Hollywood is a highly bikeable area and you can store your bike on our bike racks. All of our carefully designed units are large two bedroom two bathroom apartments equipped with private balconies, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, wood flooring, spacious closets, and large windows. Our freshly renovated kitchens feature rich dark wood cabinetry, sleek stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous quartz countertops. Select units come with gas burning fireplaces. We value our renter's continual satisfaction, you can always rely on our attentive on-site management team for assistance. Our property is small pe

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Wilcox Avenue have any available units?
957 Wilcox Avenue has 2 units available starting at $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Wilcox Avenue have?
Some of 957 Wilcox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Wilcox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
957 Wilcox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Wilcox Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 Wilcox Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 957 Wilcox Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 957 Wilcox Avenue offers parking.
Does 957 Wilcox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 Wilcox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Wilcox Avenue have a pool?
No, 957 Wilcox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 957 Wilcox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 957 Wilcox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Wilcox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Wilcox Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 957 Wilcox Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity