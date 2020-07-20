All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

957 Manning Ave

957 Manning Ave · No Longer Available
Location

957 Manning Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Studio Guest House, bathroom wood beams, brick floors, partly furnished, patio attached 2 blocks east of UCLA. Parking Available. Only available for a single renter. Faculty and Graduate students only. Contact Sandra 310-488-6637

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Manning Ave have any available units?
957 Manning Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Manning Ave have?
Some of 957 Manning Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Manning Ave currently offering any rent specials?
957 Manning Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Manning Ave pet-friendly?
No, 957 Manning Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 957 Manning Ave offer parking?
Yes, 957 Manning Ave offers parking.
Does 957 Manning Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Manning Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Manning Ave have a pool?
No, 957 Manning Ave does not have a pool.
Does 957 Manning Ave have accessible units?
No, 957 Manning Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Manning Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 Manning Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
