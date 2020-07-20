Studio Guest House, bathroom wood beams, brick floors, partly furnished, patio attached 2 blocks east of UCLA. Parking Available. Only available for a single renter. Faculty and Graduate students only. Contact Sandra 310-488-6637
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 957 Manning Ave have any available units?
957 Manning Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.