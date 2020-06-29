All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

9563 GLOAMING Drive

9563 Gloaming Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9563 Gloaming Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Robert Skinner A.I.A stunning mid-century modern situated in BHPO, entirely remodeled and expanded with attention and respect to original architectural details. With its 1960s flair, reminiscent of the golden era where martinis and Sinatra were a way of life, this entertainer's dream offers a vast open floor plan revolving around a chiseled stone fireplace and custom-built wood bar, terrazzo and wood floors throughout, three-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, designer kitchen, all flowing to the outdoors through walls of glass. The master retreat offers a fireplace, an Amangiri style water room with indoor-outdoor shower, brass hardware and expansive walk-in closet, with direct access to a minimalist garden filled with succulents and zen landscaping, reflecting pool and spa, fire pit, a resort-like oasis with alfresco dining area with outdoor kitchen. This Mid-Century gem is entirely hedged and fenced in securing the utmost privacy, minutes from Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9563 GLOAMING Drive have any available units?
9563 GLOAMING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9563 GLOAMING Drive have?
Some of 9563 GLOAMING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9563 GLOAMING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9563 GLOAMING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9563 GLOAMING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9563 GLOAMING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9563 GLOAMING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9563 GLOAMING Drive offers parking.
Does 9563 GLOAMING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9563 GLOAMING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9563 GLOAMING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9563 GLOAMING Drive has a pool.
Does 9563 GLOAMING Drive have accessible units?
No, 9563 GLOAMING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9563 GLOAMING Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9563 GLOAMING Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

