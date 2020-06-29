9563 GLOAMING Drive

Amenities

Robert Skinner A.I.A stunning mid-century modern situated in BHPO, entirely remodeled and expanded with attention and respect to original architectural details. With its 1960s flair, reminiscent of the golden era where martinis and Sinatra were a way of life, this entertainer's dream offers a vast open floor plan revolving around a chiseled stone fireplace and custom-built wood bar, terrazzo and wood floors throughout, three-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, designer kitchen, all flowing to the outdoors through walls of glass. The master retreat offers a fireplace, an Amangiri style water room with indoor-outdoor shower, brass hardware and expansive walk-in closet, with direct access to a minimalist garden filled with succulents and zen landscaping, reflecting pool and spa, fire pit, a resort-like oasis with alfresco dining area with outdoor kitchen. This Mid-Century gem is entirely hedged and fenced in securing the utmost privacy, minutes from Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Dr.