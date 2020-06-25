All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

956 Elden Ave #11

956 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

956 Elden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Let&rsquo;s talk about space. There is plenty of it in this 1 bed / 1 bath darling. Whether it&rsquo;s your bedrooms or your living space you will have plenty of space to stretch out. The luxurious bedroom is just huge. The breakfast bar&nbsp;so handy! The apartment is very recently updated and the sleek white kitchen pops! This place just simply makes you feel good. It&rsquo;s hard not to smile every day in this bright roomy apartment.&nbsp; &nbsp; For those times you want to stray from home you won&rsquo;t have to travel far. Koreatown and Downtown are a quick ride and you are hitting the theaters, the food, the action. Planted right in between the 10, 101 and the 110 you have LA at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Elden Ave #11 have any available units?
956 Elden Ave #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Elden Ave #11 have?
Some of 956 Elden Ave #11's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Elden Ave #11 currently offering any rent specials?
956 Elden Ave #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Elden Ave #11 pet-friendly?
No, 956 Elden Ave #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 956 Elden Ave #11 offer parking?
Yes, 956 Elden Ave #11 offers parking.
Does 956 Elden Ave #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Elden Ave #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Elden Ave #11 have a pool?
No, 956 Elden Ave #11 does not have a pool.
Does 956 Elden Ave #11 have accessible units?
No, 956 Elden Ave #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Elden Ave #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Elden Ave #11 has units with dishwashers.

