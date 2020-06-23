All apartments in Los Angeles
954 N Oxford Ave

954 North Oxford Avenue
Location

954 North Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!! Hollywood!

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near hollywood!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchennet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*semi opened floor plan*
*livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*spot light system with dimmer*
*lots of natrual light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)
SHOPPING AND TRANSIT WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE!!!

MONTHLY RENT $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4623953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

