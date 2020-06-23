954 N Oxford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location location location!!! Hollywood!



This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near hollywood!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchennet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*semi opened floor plan*

*livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring*

*spot light system with dimmer*

*lots of natrual light*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

SHOPPING AND TRANSIT WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE!!!



MONTHLY RENT $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4623953)