Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9530 Dalegrove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9530 Dalegrove Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9530 Dalegrove Drive
9530 Dalegrove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9530 Dalegrove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9530 Dalegrove Drive have any available units?
9530 Dalegrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9530 Dalegrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Dalegrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Dalegrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9530 Dalegrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9530 Dalegrove Drive offer parking?
No, 9530 Dalegrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9530 Dalegrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 Dalegrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Dalegrove Drive have a pool?
No, 9530 Dalegrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9530 Dalegrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 9530 Dalegrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Dalegrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9530 Dalegrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9530 Dalegrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9530 Dalegrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College