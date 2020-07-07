All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9505 LANIA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9505 LANIA Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

9505 LANIA Lane

9505 Lania Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9505 Lania Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Once in a lifetime, an estate of such distinction becomes available. A palatial Mediterranean minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills, Palazzo di Amore sits on a rare approx. 25 acre promontory with panoramic city-to-ocean views. The prestigious residence embodies both majesty and family. Outstanding amenities include: quarter-mile, tree-lined private drive, waterfall, luxuriant gardens, sparkling pools. Colonnaded dining room with wine tasting room, grand chef's kitchen, approx. 10,000-bottle temp controlled wine storage, large tasting room, unrivaled master suite, Moroccan retreat, Turkish-style spa. Guest house, gorgeous terraced acreage, producing vineyards, pool, spa, tennis court & pavilion, reflecting pool, fountain, state-of-the-art entertainment complex with stage, theater, ballroom, bowling alley. Entertain in true luxury and sophisticated beauty. Bring your most discerning clients to re-imagine this majestic estate in all its cosmopolitan grandeur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 27 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 LANIA Lane have any available units?
9505 LANIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 LANIA Lane have?
Some of 9505 LANIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 LANIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9505 LANIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 LANIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9505 LANIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9505 LANIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9505 LANIA Lane offers parking.
Does 9505 LANIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9505 LANIA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 LANIA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9505 LANIA Lane has a pool.
Does 9505 LANIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 9505 LANIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 LANIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 LANIA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 27 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College