Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9448 Natick Avenue

9448 Natick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9448 Natick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 North Hills home for Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9448 Natick Avenue have any available units?
9448 Natick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9448 Natick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9448 Natick Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9448 Natick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9448 Natick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9448 Natick Avenue offer parking?
No, 9448 Natick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9448 Natick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9448 Natick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9448 Natick Avenue have a pool?
No, 9448 Natick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9448 Natick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9448 Natick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9448 Natick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9448 Natick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9448 Natick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9448 Natick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
