944 Tiverton Ave - 24

Clean, quiet, and utterly charming bachelor apartment in the heart of Westwood. A half block from UCLA. Unbelievably convenient, just steps away from Target, Ralphs, Trader Joe's, theaters, and shops. Comfortable and cozy with good storage for a bachelor. Perfect for up to two residents. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Unit has been freshly painted, new carpets, an efficient kitchenette with a counter, sink, and refrigerator (but no stove). This unit is available now. If your schedule requires a later move-in date, come by and register so we can notify you on availability. Charming gated building is a walker's dream, just a few very short steps away from UCLA, convenient shopping, and all the style that is Westwood living! Step outside your bachelor unit each morning and enjoy fresh grapefruit from the tree in the quiet, picturesque courtyard! The building is secure with key entry front gate and on-site manager. On-site laundry facilities make laundry a breeze, and the resident manager is a helpful and congenial neighbor. Because of our strategic location many of our guests do not require parking. However, parking is available at three public parking facilities within one block. All utilities are included with this property: water, sewage, trash, electricity, gas, courtyard maintenance.



