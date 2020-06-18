All apartments in Los Angeles
944 Tiverton Ave - 24

944 Tiverton Avenue · (310) 773-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

944 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Clean, quiet, and utterly charming bachelor in the heart of Westwood. 1/2 block from UCLA. Unbelievably convenient, just steps away from Target, Ralphs, Trader Joe's, theaters, and shops. Comfortable and cozy with good storage for a bachelor. Perfect for up to two residents. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
The unit has new carpet, paint, and fixtures with granite countertop and upgraded sink fixture in the kitchenette. Each kitchenette has a full-size fridge, but no stove or oven. If the manager has a microwave and/or hotplate, they will be provided. Otherwise, they can be purchases inexpensively just around the corner at Target.
This unit is available now. If you are looking for a later date, come tour a unit, and check back 1 month prior to your move date.
*Pictures are of furnished model. Each unit will be slightly different and comes unfurnished unless specified.
About 944 Tiverton Ave Los Angeles, CA 90024

Clean, quiet, and utterly charming bachelor apartment in the heart of Westwood. A half block from UCLA. Unbelievably convenient, just steps away from Target, Ralphs, Trader Joe's, theaters, and shops. Comfortable and cozy with good storage for a bachelor. Perfect for up to two residents. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Unit has been freshly painted, new carpets, an efficient kitchenette with a counter, sink, and refrigerator (but no stove). This unit is available now. If your schedule requires a later move-in date, come by and register so we can notify you on availability. Charming gated building is a walker's dream, just a few very short steps away from UCLA, convenient shopping, and all the style that is Westwood living! Step outside your bachelor unit each morning and enjoy fresh grapefruit from the tree in the quiet, picturesque courtyard! The building is secure with key entry front gate and on-site manager. On-site laundry facilities make laundry a breeze, and the resident manager is a helpful and congenial neighbor. Because of our strategic location many of our guests do not require parking. However, parking is available at three public parking facilities within one block. All utilities are included with this property: water, sewage, trash, electricity, gas, courtyard maintenance.

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 have any available units?
944 Tiverton Ave - 24 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 have?
Some of 944 Tiverton Ave - 24's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 currently offering any rent specials?
944 Tiverton Ave - 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 pet-friendly?
No, 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 offer parking?
Yes, 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 does offer parking.
Does 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 have a pool?
No, 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 does not have a pool.
Does 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 have accessible units?
No, 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 Tiverton Ave - 24 does not have units with dishwashers.
