Los Angeles, CA
941 S Kenmore Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

941 S Kenmore Avenue

941 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

941 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4e5c8d076 ---- Bright Airy Large Koreatown Studio Your dream apartment is available in beautiful Korea town! Located walking distance to the LINE, Poketo,and the best kim bap and the best bbq in town,plus just a hop skip and a jump to USC, the 10 or DTLA. This charming mustard building is bright and cheery on the outside and all calming greys/whites on the inside. Live large for small space prices, with a generous kitchen. This stunner features stylish new flooring and lots of natural light, fridge and new gas range.Available for an immediate move in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Appliances included Large Windows/Natural Light Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 S Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
941 S Kenmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 941 S Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
941 S Kenmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 S Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 941 S Kenmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 941 S Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 941 S Kenmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 941 S Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 S Kenmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 S Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 941 S Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 941 S Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 941 S Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 941 S Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 S Kenmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 S Kenmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 S Kenmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

