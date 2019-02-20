941 S Kenmore Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4e5c8d076 ---- Bright Airy Large Koreatown Studio Your dream apartment is available in beautiful Korea town! Located walking distance to the LINE, Poketo,and the best kim bap and the best bbq in town,plus just a hop skip and a jump to USC, the 10 or DTLA. This charming mustard building is bright and cheery on the outside and all calming greys/whites on the inside. Live large for small space prices, with a generous kitchen. This stunner features stylish new flooring and lots of natural light, fridge and new gas range.Available for an immediate move in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Appliances included Large Windows/Natural Light Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease.