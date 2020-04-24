Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9408 Elsie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9408 Elsie Ave
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:21 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9408 Elsie Ave
9408 Elsie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
Northridge
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
9408 Elsie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely house in Northridge, private master bedroom and private master bathroom, attached artist studio/office
Walking distance to CSUN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9408 Elsie Ave have any available units?
9408 Elsie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9408 Elsie Ave have?
Some of 9408 Elsie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9408 Elsie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Elsie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Elsie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9408 Elsie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9408 Elsie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9408 Elsie Ave offers parking.
Does 9408 Elsie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9408 Elsie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Elsie Ave have a pool?
No, 9408 Elsie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9408 Elsie Ave have accessible units?
No, 9408 Elsie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Elsie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 Elsie Ave has units with dishwashers.
