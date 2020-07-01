All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

9401 ST ALCOTT

9401 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have any available units?
9401 ST ALCOTT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9401 ST ALCOTT currently offering any rent specials?
9401 ST ALCOTT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 ST ALCOTT pet-friendly?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT offer parking?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not offer parking.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have a pool?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have a pool.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have accessible units?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have units with air conditioning.

