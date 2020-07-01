Sign Up
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
9401 ST ALCOTT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9401 ST ALCOTT
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:57 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
9401 ST ALCOTT
9401 Alcott Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9401 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have any available units?
9401 ST ALCOTT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9401 ST ALCOTT currently offering any rent specials?
9401 ST ALCOTT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 ST ALCOTT pet-friendly?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT offer parking?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not offer parking.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have a pool?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have a pool.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have accessible units?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 ST ALCOTT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 ST ALCOTT does not have units with air conditioning.
