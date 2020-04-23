All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041

9400 Corbin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9400 Corbin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
**Luxurious 1BR Apt. w/ Gym, Pool, CSUN, Mall,etc. - Property Id: 129173

Luxurious 744 sq. Ft. 1BR apartment available to rent starting 4th July, 19 but negotiable

Reason: Moving to Valencia hence need someone to take over my remaining 10 months lease or else will have to pay $4000 in lease-break penalty

No deposit
No processing fees
No parking fees
No fees for Keys/fobs
No renter's insurance
***All items already paid for

Address: 9400 Corbin Avenue, Northridge, CA-91324

Rent: $2,050/month but NEGOTIABLE

Lease term: 10 months but NEGOTIABLE

Available: 4th July' 19 but NEGOTIABLE

If interested, please contact via text/call anytime @ 786-468-1782

Check out community website at: https://www.terrena-apts.com/

Unit Features
* Cable TV ready
* High-speed internet ready
* Patio/balcony
* Tile flooring
* Washer/dryer
Building Amenities
* Club house
* Elevator access.
* Gym
* Garden
* Gated entry
* Package services
* Parking lot
* Swimming pool
* Theater
* One mile to Metrolink station

*ALL PETS ALLOWED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129173
Property Id 129173

(RLNE4949459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 have any available units?
9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 have?
Some of 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 is pet friendly.
Does 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 offer parking?
Yes, 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 offers parking.
Does 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 has a pool.
Does 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 have accessible units?
No, 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College