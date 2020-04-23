9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041

Amenities
**Luxurious 1BR Apt. w/ Gym, Pool, CSUN, Mall,etc. - Property Id: 129173
Luxurious 744 sq. Ft. 1BR apartment available to rent starting 4th July, 19 but negotiable
Reason: Moving to Valencia hence need someone to take over my remaining 10 months lease or else will have to pay $4000 in lease-break penalty
No deposit
No processing fees
No parking fees
No fees for Keys/fobs
No renter's insurance
***All items already paid for
Address: 9400 Corbin Avenue, Northridge, CA-91324
Rent: $2,050/month but NEGOTIABLE
Lease term: 10 months but NEGOTIABLE
Available: 4th July' 19 but NEGOTIABLE
If interested, please contact via text/call anytime @ 786-468-1782
Check out community website at: https://www.terrena-apts.com/
Unit Features
* Cable TV ready
* High-speed internet ready
* Patio/balcony
* Tile flooring
* Washer/dryer
Building Amenities
* Club house
* Elevator access.
* Gym
* Garden
* Gated entry
* Package services
* Parking lot
* Swimming pool
* Theater
* One mile to Metrolink station
*ALL PETS ALLOWED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129173
