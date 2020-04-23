9400 Corbin Avenue, Apt 2041

Amenities

**Luxurious 1BR Apt. w/ Gym, Pool, CSUN, Mall,etc. - Property Id: 129173



Luxurious 744 sq. Ft. 1BR apartment available to rent starting 4th July, 19 but negotiable



Reason: Moving to Valencia hence need someone to take over my remaining 10 months lease or else will have to pay $4000 in lease-break penalty



No deposit

No processing fees

No parking fees

No fees for Keys/fobs

No renter's insurance

***All items already paid for



Address: 9400 Corbin Avenue, Northridge, CA-91324



Rent: $2,050/month but NEGOTIABLE



Lease term: 10 months but NEGOTIABLE



Available: 4th July' 19 but NEGOTIABLE



If interested, please contact via text/call anytime @ 786-468-1782



Check out community website at: https://www.terrena-apts.com/



Unit Features

* Cable TV ready

* High-speed internet ready

* Patio/balcony

* Tile flooring

* Washer/dryer

Building Amenities

* Club house

* Elevator access.

* Gym

* Garden

* Gated entry

* Package services

* Parking lot

* Swimming pool

* Theater

* One mile to Metrolink station



*ALL PETS ALLOWED

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129173

Property Id 129173



