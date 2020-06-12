Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 940 East 2ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
940 East 2ND Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:36 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
940 East 2ND Street
940 East 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
940 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 940 East 2ND Street have any available units?
940 East 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 940 East 2ND Street have?
Some of 940 East 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 940 East 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 East 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 East 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 940 East 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 940 East 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 940 East 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 East 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 940 East 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 940 East 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 East 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College