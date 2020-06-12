All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

940 East 2ND Street

940 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

940 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 East 2ND Street have any available units?
940 East 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 East 2ND Street have?
Some of 940 East 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 East 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 East 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 East 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 940 East 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 940 East 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 940 East 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 East 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 940 East 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 940 East 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 East 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 East 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
