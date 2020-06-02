All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 938 Orange Grove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
938 Orange Grove Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

938 Orange Grove Ave

938 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

938 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,780* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,590* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,690* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this studio Mid-Wilshire apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this fashionably Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX84)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this studio apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Orange Grove Ave have any available units?
938 Orange Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 938 Orange Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
938 Orange Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Orange Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 938 Orange Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 938 Orange Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 938 Orange Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 938 Orange Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Orange Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Orange Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 938 Orange Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 938 Orange Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 938 Orange Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Orange Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Orange Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Orange Grove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 Orange Grove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College