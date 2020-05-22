Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 937 Bedford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
937 Bedford St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
937 Bedford St
937 South Bedford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
937 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautyfull two bedroom with one and a half bath with utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 Bedford St have any available units?
937 Bedford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 937 Bedford St currently offering any rent specials?
937 Bedford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Bedford St pet-friendly?
No, 937 Bedford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 937 Bedford St offer parking?
No, 937 Bedford St does not offer parking.
Does 937 Bedford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Bedford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Bedford St have a pool?
No, 937 Bedford St does not have a pool.
Does 937 Bedford St have accessible units?
No, 937 Bedford St does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Bedford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Bedford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Bedford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Bedford St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College