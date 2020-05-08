All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 935 E. 52nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
935 E. 52nd Pl
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

935 E. 52nd Pl

935 East 52nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

935 East 52nd Place, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5162089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 E. 52nd Pl have any available units?
935 E. 52nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 935 E. 52nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
935 E. 52nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 E. 52nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 935 E. 52nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 935 E. 52nd Pl offer parking?
No, 935 E. 52nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 935 E. 52nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 E. 52nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 E. 52nd Pl have a pool?
No, 935 E. 52nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 935 E. 52nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 935 E. 52nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 935 E. 52nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 E. 52nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 E. 52nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 E. 52nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College