Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
934 MILWOOD Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

934 MILWOOD Avenue

934 Milwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

934 Milwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Venice Beach Bungalow. 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1920s Craftsman located on one of the premiere streets west of Lincoln. Abbott Kinney and Venice beach are a couple of blocks away. Move-in ready with front and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

