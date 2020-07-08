Venice Beach Bungalow. 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1920s Craftsman located on one of the premiere streets west of Lincoln. Abbott Kinney and Venice beach are a couple of blocks away. Move-in ready with front and backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 934 MILWOOD Avenue have any available units?
934 MILWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.