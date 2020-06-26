All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

9334 Burnet Avenue

9334 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9334 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Single-story North Hills home available for lease! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF of space; living room; eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops + brand new stove/oven; hardwood flooring; central heat + air; 2 parking spaces; laundry access; no pets allowed; water, trash, gas + power all included (paid up to $250/mo). For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9334 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
9334 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9334 Burnet Avenue have?
Some of 9334 Burnet Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9334 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9334 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9334 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9334 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9334 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9334 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 9334 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9334 Burnet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9334 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 9334 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9334 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9334 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9334 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9334 Burnet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
