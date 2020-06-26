9334 Burnet Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking

Single-story North Hills home available for lease! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF of space; living room; eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops + brand new stove/oven; hardwood flooring; central heat + air; 2 parking spaces; laundry access; no pets allowed; water, trash, gas + power all included (paid up to $250/mo). For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.