Los Angeles, CA
933 North CROFT Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:25 AM

933 North CROFT Avenue

933 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

933 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of West Hollywood. Walking distance to both Santa Monica and Melrose shopping.Old world charm.Recently restored two bedroom one bath upper unit of duplex. Natural lights throughout the entire unit. Beautiful hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
933 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 933 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
933 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 933 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 933 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 933 North CROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 933 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 North CROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 933 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 933 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 933 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 933 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

