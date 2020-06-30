933 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Mid-City West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of West Hollywood. Walking distance to both Santa Monica and Melrose shopping.Old world charm.Recently restored two bedroom one bath upper unit of duplex. Natural lights throughout the entire unit. Beautiful hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
