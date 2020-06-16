All apartments in Los Angeles
932 South Westmoreland Avenue

932 South Westmoreland Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

932 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
PARKING! PARKING! PARKING! This building features secure underground parking!
Top floor studio unit, centrally located in prime Koreatown Neighborhood of Los Angeles. Conveniently within a 10-minute walking distance of the Vermont-Wilshire (Redline & Purple Line) Metro Station, Downtown LA, USC, Shopping, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Nightlife, and more. Newly renovated featuring beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout, light airy cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and a large closet. The bathroom features stainless steel fixtures and a glass frameless shower door. On-site laundry.

Ask For Tony
(424) 625-1314

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/932-s-westmoreland-ave-los-angeles-ca-90006-usa-unit-308/86ad9710-3a31-4fd1-9cd6-134fd4b3f735

(RLNE5686359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 South Westmoreland Avenue have any available units?
932 South Westmoreland Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 South Westmoreland Avenue have?
Some of 932 South Westmoreland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 South Westmoreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
932 South Westmoreland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 South Westmoreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 932 South Westmoreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 932 South Westmoreland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 932 South Westmoreland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 932 South Westmoreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 South Westmoreland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 South Westmoreland Avenue have a pool?
No, 932 South Westmoreland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 932 South Westmoreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 932 South Westmoreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 932 South Westmoreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 South Westmoreland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
