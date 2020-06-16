932 South Westmoreland Avenue

Amenities
PARKING! PARKING! PARKING! This building features secure underground parking!
Top floor studio unit, centrally located in prime Koreatown Neighborhood of Los Angeles. Conveniently within a 10-minute walking distance of the Vermont-Wilshire (Redline & Purple Line) Metro Station, Downtown LA, USC, Shopping, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Nightlife, and more. Newly renovated featuring beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout, light airy cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and a large closet. The bathroom features stainless steel fixtures and a glass frameless shower door. On-site laundry.
Ask For Tony
(424) 625-1314
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/932-s-westmoreland-ave-los-angeles-ca-90006-usa-unit-308/86ad9710-3a31-4fd1-9cd6-134fd4b3f735
(RLNE5686359)