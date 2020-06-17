All apartments in Los Angeles
931 East Pico Blvd

931 East Pico Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

931 East Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
This is a super cool 2200sqft 2 bed room/ 1 bathroom artists loft in the Downtown L.A Fashion District.
Bottom Half on the Loft is where you eat, play, dance, strut stuff, shower, watch the boob tube, and chillax.

Top Half if where you can do all of the above plus sleep in one of the two bedroom.

There is plenty of room for guest because we have a king bed, a full bed, two twin size futon, custom made bed couch bench things AND two queen air mattresses!

SAY WHAT?!?!?!

If there was someone on every bed, youd still be able to walk around and not have to deal with anyone...
Cause this place is SUPER SPACIOUS!

If you dont want to go into the outside world...
Dont!
Weve got fun stuff inside:
PS3 with two controllers and games (mostly sports)
Netflix and Hulu (via PS3)
Tons of board games (Jenga and Taboo too name afew)
DVDs from Forest Gump to Frisky Dingo
Fitness/Dancer Pole for unimaginable fun
Lots of Mirrors for stuff strutting
Pilates mat and DVDs for burning unwanted calories

We have three sitting areas which you can use to not only take a load off but read a book from our large collection, or browse through a magazine.
Or just sit quietly and contemplate life.

The Neighborhood is super cool too.
Less than 1.5 miles..youve got... Ralphs, Smart & Final, Superior, Fresh & Easy, the huge friendly Woori Market in Lil Tokyo and other random markets all over.

Getting around without a car is easy peasy.
The Blue Line, Metro, and the buses are steps away.
And calling a cab will get you anywhere in DTLA in less than 10 minutes.

From theSPACE, its a 20 min drive to West Hollywood/Beverly Hills, 20 min drive to Santa Monica/Venice Beach, 5 min drive (20 min walk) to Staples Center/LA Live/Convention Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 East Pico Blvd have any available units?
931 East Pico Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 931 East Pico Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
931 East Pico Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 East Pico Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 931 East Pico Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 931 East Pico Blvd offer parking?
No, 931 East Pico Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 931 East Pico Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 East Pico Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 East Pico Blvd have a pool?
No, 931 East Pico Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 931 East Pico Blvd have accessible units?
No, 931 East Pico Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 931 East Pico Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 East Pico Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 East Pico Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 East Pico Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

